Could both Syracuse lacrosse teams be national title contenders?

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast, hosted by Thomas Shults, previews the upcoming lacrosse season days before our annual lacrosse guide. Beat writers from both of our women’s and men’s lacrosse beats join the podcast to discuss the stories behind several key players on each squad.

Our host and editorial director is Thomas Shults. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Anish Vasudevan is our assistant digital sports editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer. This episode is sponsored by Halal Shack, located in the Schine Student Center.

Listen on Spotify:

Advertisement

Listen on Apple Podcasts:

Listen on Anchor: