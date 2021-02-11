Gun charges dropped after Syracuse DB Neil Nunn arrested in January
Courtesy of Dennis Nett | Syracuse.com
The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.
Syracuse defensive back Neil Nunn Jr.’s felony weapons charge was dropped Thursday morning in a Miami-Dade County court.
Nunn was arrested Jan. 13 for carrying a concealed firearm. He’s expected to return to campus soon, according to a report by Sports Illustrated Syracuse. A team spokesperson did not immediately respond for comment. SU was aware of his arrest in mid-January but didn’t offer a statement.
The defensive back told the arresting officer at the time that a revolver found in the vehicle he was in did not belong to him, according to the police report obtained by SI. Nunn replied to a tweet of a story that reported on the dropped charges with four “prayers up” emojis.
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/QCEgtgQoMvAdvertisement
— Neil Nunn Jr 🦅 (@Cnunnjr) February 11, 2021
He played sparingly in the secondary in 2020 before tearing his ACL. The 6-foot, 183-pound DB recorded three tackles in four games played after redshirting his freshman season in 2019.
Nunn arrived at SU as a highly touted recruit from West Perrine, Florida. He stared at Miami Palmetto High School and chose Syracuse over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Baylor, among others.
Published on February 11, 2021 at 2:46 pm
Contact Danny: dremerma@syr.edu | @DannyEmerman