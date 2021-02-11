Gun charges dropped after Syracuse DB Neil Nunn arrested in January

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse defensive back Neil Nunn Jr.’s felony weapons charge was dropped Thursday morning in a Miami-Dade County court.

Nunn was arrested Jan. 13 for carrying a concealed firearm. He’s expected to return to campus soon, according to a report by Sports Illustrated Syracuse. A team spokesperson did not immediately respond for comment. SU was aware of his arrest in mid-January but didn’t offer a statement.

The defensive back told the arresting officer at the time that a revolver found in the vehicle he was in did not belong to him, according to the police report obtained by SI. Nunn replied to a tweet of a story that reported on the dropped charges with four “prayers up” emojis.

He played sparingly in the secondary in 2020 before tearing his ACL. The 6-foot, 183-pound DB recorded three tackles in four games played after redshirting his freshman season in 2019.

Nunn arrived at SU as a highly touted recruit from West Perrine, Florida. He stared at Miami Palmetto High School and chose Syracuse over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Baylor, among others.