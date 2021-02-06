Syracuse’s Brevin Sims wins debut race at Doc Hale Elite Meet

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse sprinters got their first action of the season this weekend at the Doc Hale Elite Meet in Blacksburg, Virginia. Freshman Brevin Sims wasted no time in making an impression — the Tennessee 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year took home his first career collegiate victory, posting a 7.97 time to win the 60-meter hurdles.

Saturday was the second time this season that Syracuse traveled down to Virginia Tech, although only distance runners participated in the Virginia Tech invitational three weeks ago.

Sims, fellow freshman Isaiah Lewis (8.11) and junior Jamil Adams (8.15) all placed in the top five of the men’s 60-meter hurdles. Naseem Smith (8.22) also reached the final.

The meet began Friday with the women’s 800-meter. Bearrett Tarris (2:21.59), SU’s lone runner, struggled, finishing near the bottom of the field.

Syracuse put on a strong performance in the men’s 3,000-meter, placing three runners in the top seven. Freshmen Sam Lawler (8:25.25), Ethan Wechsler (8:28.32) and Gabriel Planty (8:43.38) all set personal bests. Joseph Eovaldi (8:31.25) placed seventh.

Only Syracuse runners ran in the women’s 3,000-meter, with senior Jordan Jacob (9:59.69) taking first place. In the women’s 60-meter hurdles, sophomore Shaleah Colaire (8.57) placed sixth in the final.

In the men’s 60-meter, senior Jordan Davenport (7.16) did not reach the final. For the women’s 60-meter, junior Eunice Boateng (7.85) also did not advance to the final.

The night concluded with the men’s 400-meter, where SU’s only runner, freshman James Nmah (51.70), finished 20th.

On Saturday, the Orange began the afternoon with the mile, where they placed in the top 10 in both the men’s and women’s races.

On the men’s side, freshman Gavin Richards (4:11.65) set a personal best to finish ninth overall. In the women’s race, freshman Juliette Keller (5:06.05) placed seventh.

The Orange concluded the meet with the 200-meter, where Davenport (22.55) and Sims (22.66) placed 13th and 14th, respectively. In the women’s 200-meter, Boateng (25.45) and Colaire (25.51) finished near the bottom of the field.

Syracuse will be in Clemson, South Carolina next weekend for the Tiger Paw Invitational.