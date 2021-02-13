Syracuse’s Brevin Sims secures top 5 finish at Tiger Paw Invitational

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Orange traveled to Clemson, South Carolina to participate in the Tiger Paw Invitational this weekend. After a victory in his debut race last week, freshman hurdler Brevin Sims continued his strong start to the season. As the only freshman in the 60-meter hurdles finals, Sims posted a time of 8.00 good enough for a fifth place finish.

Behind Sims was Junior Jamil Adams (8.13) who also reached the finals of the 60-meter hurdles, placing 7th. In the women’s 60-meter hurdles, Ashley Wallace, Syracuse’s only women’s hurdler competing this weekend, (9.22) placed 34th and failed to reach the finals.

After a strong preliminary performance on Friday in the 200-meter dash, Sims (22.59) finished just 34th in the men’s 200-meter dash on Saturday.

In the weekend prior (Feb. 5-6), the Orange took home two top-10 finishes at the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Elite Meet at Virginia Tech.

Advertisement

Next weekend Syracuse travels to West Point next weekend to participate in the Army Classic, its final race before the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships commence on February 25.