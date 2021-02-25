Syracuse burns Boston College with 48 points in the paint in dominant 92-75 win

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Slow starts have plagued Syracuse all season. Heading into their matchup with Boston College, the Orange hadn’t led at the end of a first quarter in five consecutive games. They’ve scored in single-digits in the first quarter three times this season. They’ve frequently trailed by double-digits in the first half, too, creating deficits that required “stressful” comebacks, according to Tiana Mangakahia. It’s become a troubling trend for the Orange, one that ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme emphasized was detrimental to Syracuse’s NCAA tournament seeding.

But Thursday night was different.

Syracuse jumped out to an early 10-0 lead and never relinquished its control over the game. Against the Atlantic Coast Conference’s worst team, and at home where Syracuse improved to 8-0 on Thursday, there was never any doubt on head coach Quentin Hillsman’s side — the team led for all 40 minutes. Syracuse had five players in double-digit points, led by Mangakahia’s 19 points and Emily Engstler’s 18 and Priscilla Williams’ 15 in addition to 10 boards.

The first time SU played the Eagles this season on Dec. 20 — its last game prior to a three-week COVID-19 induced pause — it resulted in a strong 13-point win for the Orange. Mangakahia was absent due to a foot injury the week prior, and the Orange turned to scoring in the paint.

Up until that point, Syracuse had been firing off 3-pointer after 3-pointer through its first five games. To a certain degree, that trend has continued into January and February.

The Orange came into Thursday’s game attempting the third-most 3-pointers in the ACC, while sinking the deep efforts at the fifth-worst rate in the conference. But Thursday, Syracuse followed a similar blueprint that it used in December against the Eagles — making the extra pass to convert in the paint.

Syracuse (12-6, 9-6 ACC) torched the Eagles (6-11, 2-11) for 48 points in the paint, via eight apiece from Kamilla Cardoso and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi. It added eight 3-pointers for a balanced offensive game, but points in the paint were the real difference maker against the Eagles. Boston College’s five starters average height was 5-foot-10, two inches shorter than Syracuse’s average, and no player stood within four inches of Cardoso’s 6-foot-7 frame.

So Syracuse showed patience. The Orange picked out passes inside, frequently dished by Mangakahia, who finished with seven assists. Syracuse pulled 24 shots from beyond the arc, on par with its average of 24 per game, but made a clear effort to find the extra pass, so much so that Hillsman frequently yelled “shoot the ball” at Mangakahia.

On one instance, the fifth-year point guard drove inside and then dished a one-handed hook pass to Williams along the left side of the arc. Williams grabbed the pass, set her feet and airballed a 3-pointer after setting her feet.

Seconds later, Hillsman yelled “shoot the ball” again, emphasizing that he wanted to take the two easy points inside as opposed to the deep shot. While officials conversed moments later, he leaned toward Mangakahia to once again emphasize — this time more quietly — that she needed to shoot the ball.

In the third quarter, Mangakahia did just that. She started on the right side of the arc, driving around the edge before making her move inside. She drew contact, and as she hit the ground, she tossed an underhand shot up and made the layup — and the ensuing free throw.

Moments prior, Kiara Lewis received a pass at the baseline, dribbled twice, spun and tossed in a smooth layup for Syracuse’s 30th point in the paint to extend its lead to 15.

Engstler received a high pass from Mangakahia in the middle of the paint, with her back to the bucket. She took two hard dribbles, backing into the Boston College defender, and then spun to her right to convert the effort. She pump-faked and then drove to the baseline, tossing a shot off the glass over her defender in the fourth quarter, too.

Defensively, Syracuse got burned on the fastbreak, conceding 12 points to BC. To start the second half, Engstler received a pass from Williams and unleashed a 3-pointer. Her shot was short — leading Hillsman to shout in frustration from the sideline — but then the Eagles charged down to the other end of the floor. They converted the layup on a second-chance before Engstler could recover in time.

The Eagles frequently looked for a cross-court pass, the one pass that beat the entire Orange defense. On numerous occasions, they found it. Syracuse looked sluggish at times in the first half, but got back more quickly during the second half.

Hillsman yelled instructions to his team most frequently on defense, cueing adjustments that the Orange needed to make in order to handle Boston College’s offensive pace. He regularly shouted instructions like “stay, stay stay,” or “move right,” “move left” and “shift over.”

Down 18 in the third quarter, Boston College sent two defenders toward Mangakahia on the full-court press. She cut right, then left, and then realized there wasn’t an outlet. From the sideline, Boston College’s bench players yelled “don’t foul, don’t foul, don’t foul.”

But seconds later, Mangakahia cut between the two of them and they had no choice. The whistle blew after the point guard drew contact, and she proceeded to go to the link and sink both free throws with ease.

For Boston College, the conference’s worst team, there was little it could do to stop the Orange. Syracuse showed on-and-off areas that could still use improvement on Thursday night, but there was no doubt that they were in control all throughout.