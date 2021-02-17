SU on verge of moving classes online as cases increase, Syverud warns

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University is on the verge of pausing in-person classes and activities as the number of coronavirus cases on campus continues to rise, Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a campus-wide email.

As of Wednesday, the university reported a total of 90 active cases of the virus among students and employees in central New York, an increase of 13 since yesterday.

There are 37 positive test results within the state’s current two-week reporting period, which began on Feb. 13. The state mandate requires universities to suspend in-person instruction and limit campus activities if 100 people or more test positive for COVID-19 over the set two-week period.

“We are not yet two weeks into the spring semester, and we already find ourselves approaching the threshold of 100 positive COVID-19 cases in a two-week period,” Syverud said. “When and if we do, the university will have no choice but to go ‘on pause’ as mandated by the state of New York.”

The university updated its two-week count after receiving state guidance Wednesday that the tally should not include students who tested positive before arriving on campus, when they first arrived on campus or while completing their state-mandated quarantine. If 63 more students test positive before Feb. 26, the university university would be forced to suspend in-person instruction and limit on-campus activities.

The university announced the suspension of the Sigma Chi fraternity on Friday after students in Greek life hosted at least three parties in off-campus neighborhoods in the previous six days. Those parties were the source of at least 20 new COVID-19 cases among SU students.

Syracuse athletes also hosted a party the day after the fraternity was suspended with over 50 people in attendance. Police officers who responded to the party said no students were social distancing or wearing masks.

“To our students who continue to host and attend large parties and ignore public health guidelines, I don’t know what more anyone can tell you,” Syverud said. “Your actions put your health and the health of others at risk. No matter who you are — a member of the Greek community, a student-athlete or anyone else — if you break the rules, discipline will follow.”

Syverud requested that students recommit themselves to following public health mandates and the Stay Safe Pledge to ensure the safety and health of the surrounding community.

“We are at a pivotal moment,” Syverud said. “Being put ‘on pause’ may or may not be inevitable at this point. But a spring semester with mostly in-person experiences is still within your control.”