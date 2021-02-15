The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University has suspended its chapter of the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity after conduct proceedings found that the fraternity violated the Code of Student Conduct. The nature of the conduct violations is unclear.

“As such, Alpha Chi Rho is no longer recognized by the university nor is it permitted to operate,” said Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for communications, in a statement.

Alpha Chi Rho, also referred to as Crow, was previously on probation as it underwent expansion within the Interfraternity Council.

SU suspended Crow in November 2019 after the university alleged that members and guests shouted a racist slur at a Black woman near College Place. A university appeals board later cleared the fraternity when it couldn’t confirm the allegation, but an SU official overseeing the conduct process overrode the board and reinstated Crow’s suspension.

Advertisement

The national organization of Alpha Chi Rho filed an ongoing lawsuit against SU in June asking the Onondaga County Supreme Court to reverse Crow’s suspension.