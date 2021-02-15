SU alumnus Justyn Knight records world-leading 2-mile time

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse alumnus Justyn Knight posted a world-leading two-mile time on Saturday, running a 8:13.92 to win the New Balance Grand Prix held in Staten Island.

The three-time NCAA champion beat out American Joe Klecker and Australian Morgan McDonald to secure the victory. The Toronto native missed out on the Canadian two-mile record by under a second.

Along with fellow Orange cross country alums Colin Bennie and Martin Hehir, Knight trains with former SU cross country coach Chris Fox and the Reebok Boston Track Club.

As a sophomore in 2015, Knight was part of the Syracuse team that won the NCAA Cross Country Championship. As a senior, he won the NCAA titles in the 5,000 meter (indoor track) and the 10,000-meter (cross country).

Knight has already met the Tokyo qualifying standard in the 5,000-meter. He was preparing to appear in the Olympics last summer before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the games.