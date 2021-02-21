SU administration, stop giving athletes preferential treatment

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University students have recently held several large parties off-campus, and some have caused COVID-19 cases to rise after only two weeks of class. Members of SU’s Greek life have hosted at least three parties, and SU has placed its chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity on interim suspension for allegedly violating public health guidelines and the Code of Student Conduct. And the night of Feb. 13, SU athletes hosted a party of more than 50 people who weren’t wearing masks.

While the Greek organizations and SU athletes broke the same rules, SU treated them quite differently.

Members of the Greek community hosted at least three parties off-campus within a six-day period. In response, SU sent a text to students on Feb. 12 alerting us about a “SU Public Health Alert.” Students were also sent an email from Rob Hradsky, vice president for the student experience, condemning the parties that members of the Greek community hosted. Students were informed that at least one Greek chapter was suspended; that leaseholders of the houses where the parties occurred face conduct sanctions; and that any student who attended the gatherings will be charged with violating SU’s Stay Safe Pledge.

The parties hosted by Greek life have resulted in at least 20 new COVID-19 infections on campus.

Now, let’s look at the athlete party. SU hasn’t released which sports team was involved in the large party. In response to this, students were sent an email from Chancellor Kent Syverud that barely addressed the student athlete party but said, “No matter who you are — a member of the Greek community, a student-athlete or anyone else — if you break the rules, discipline will follow.” Yet, we haven’t seen or heard of any action being taken against the student athletes.

The amount of scrutiny and punishment the Greek chapters received in comparison to the student athletes is unacceptable.

When Greek life organizations host parties, all SU students get an email about it, and the members who attended the party suffer the consequences, as they should. But when athletes party, the university tries to keep it quiet. And when we do find out about it, SU sends students an email that avoids directly addressing the actual issue at hand. While Syverud’s email said SU has no tolerance for anyone partying, it didn’t say how the athletes who attended the maskless party would be punished.

Why are student athletes able to throw parties with no consequences while Greek organizations are punished? No one should throw a party during a pandemic, period. Why do student athletes have so much special treatment, even when it involves the safety and lives of SU students, faculty and staff, as well as Syracuse residents?

The truth is a bit obvious, if you look at the numbers. In the 2018-2019 season, Syracuse Athletics set a revenue record of $99.8 million.

Our athletic teams make the university serious money. Simple. But is $99.8 million worth the lives of the SU and greater Syracuse community?

SU needs to take action against the unknown sports team that threw the party of more than 50 people. Just as we saw SU take action against the Greek organizations that violated the Stay Safe Pledge and New York state public health guidelines.

SU administrators: How are these athletes who broke COVID-19 guidelines going to be punished? We want answers.

Melanie Wilder is a freshman information management and technology major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at mewilder@syr.edu.