SU waives SAT, ACT scores for 2021-22 application cycle

Syracuse University will waive SAT and ACT scores for the 2021-2022 application cycle due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a university official announced Wednesday.

Students who do not submit standardized test scores will still be eligible for merit scholarships and will not be disadvantaged in the application process, said Maurice Harris, dean of admissions, in an SU News release.

SU first put the test-optional policy in place for fall 2021 applications. Test cancellations and limited testing capacity due to public health guidelines continue to make it difficult for students to access testing opportunities, Harris said.

“We recognize the extensive disruption that the pandemic continues to have on students going through the college admissions process,” Harris said. “By continuing to make the submission of scores optional, we hope to alleviate some stress for applicants.”

SU will now place greater emphasis on students’ academic performance and extracurricular engagement, as well as the rigor of their coursework, Harris said.