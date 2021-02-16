SA introduces resolution condemning anti–Semitism

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Student Association introduced a resolution Monday condemning anti-Semitism.

The bill adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of anti-Semitism, said Noah Wagner, the SA assembly member who introduced the bill. SA’s goal is to have the university adopt the definition in the bill to strengthen its response to anti-Semitism on campus, he said.

“Our goal is to have the university adopt this and to have a stronger sense against anti-Semitism and to treat it similarly to how other hate crimes are treated on campus and across the country,” Wagner said.

Many other college campuses, including Arizona State University, the University of Georgia and Florida State University, have also passed similar bills, Wagner said.

SA also introduced the Campaign Finance Reform Act, which will allow approved SA campaigns access to a shared pool of funds. Each set of candidates will be restricted to spending $200 on their campaign, and SA will return extra money to its budget, said David Bruen, SA’s board of elections and membership chair.

“Many of us are, what you could say, are broke college students,” Bruen said. “This would allow candidates and referendum campaigns so that they can better inform students and play a bigger part every year when they come around.”

Other business: