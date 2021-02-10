‘Malcolm and Marie’ full of superb acting but redundant lines

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Director and writer Sam Levinson, best known for his Emmy Award-winning show “Euphoria,” has teamed up again with actor Zendaya. Levinson’s film “Malcolm & Marie” dropped on Netflix on Feb. 5, soon after Levinson released two special episodes of “Euphoria,” starring Zendaya.

“Malcolm and Marie” explores the relationship of director Malcolm, played by John David Washington, and Marie, played by Zendaya, through a conversation the couple has following one of Malcolm’s movie premieres. The conversation, which is sparked by Malcolm forgetting to thank Marie in a speech at the film screening, evolves into a deeper dissection of their relationship.

At times, “Malcolm & Marie” is breathtaking, but at its worst, it’s exhausting and repetitive. All in all, the film is a great showcase for its two leads and its director’s talents, and it’s a solid drama analyzing the film industry and its titular relationship.

Zendaya and Washington are fantastic, which shouldn’t be surprising at this point their careers. The actors could make an SAT study guide feel exciting, and they certainly elevate the film.

Advertisement

Zendaya clearly is comfortable working with Levinson, and she holds nothing back with her performance as the disgruntled, bothered Marie. She shows her displeasure with Malcolm from her first facial expression, and she continues to do so exceptionally well with her glances and responses to her partner’s explosive criticisms.

Washington enters the film blazing with energy, perfectly embodying a passionate director who finally made a hit. Malcolm is an eccentric director who is reveling in his perceived glory. He convincingly lets out his frustrations with his relationship with Marie, including her decision to quit acting.

“Malcolm & Marie” is at its best when Zendaya and Washington are able to work off each other. The problem with the film is that they do not actually converse with each other enough. Rather, the film consists mostly of competing monologues between the two stars. There are points where the film is caught in a ping-pong match between the two artists, with only short pauses in-between to give the audience a breather.

The monologues draw the attention of audience members because of the actors involved, but there are a lot of moments where the lines are redundant and cross the same boundaries over and over again. One could argue that this showcases the characters’ flawed relationship and captures how they aren’t a match for each other, but that disjointedness could have been shown in a less redundant manner.

It feels like there is a missed opportunity in the script to let the two characters argue with each other in a more candid manner. Zendaya and Washington are mostly constricted to monologuing instead of fluid interactions with each other. One of the characters even addresses how the other spent too much time rambling about menial topics instead of acknowledging their flaws. While that particular monologue is engaging and thought provoking, it doesn’t make up for the rest of them.

The film is not completely boring and dull. There are very fascinating conversations about how Malcolm’s film is based on the couple’s relationship and about whether it’s healthy.

“Malcolm & Marie” is well-shot and well-lit, too. The use of black and white, coupled with the shadows and the camera work, is stunning, making the static home look like something out of a classic Hollywood picture. But Levinson at times uses too many medium or long shots for conversations and moments when the actors should be the sole focus through long takes and close-ups.

Overall, the positives of “Malcolm & Marie” slightly outweigh its negative aspects enough to make it an enjoyable watch. The monologues are a bit much at points, making the film feel longer than it actually is, but Zendaya and Washington are fantastic actors whose presences uplift much of those moments. “Malcolm & Marie” is a worthwhile engagement for one viewing but not much else.