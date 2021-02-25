Peeling it back: What you don’t know about Maggie Rogers

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

On our inaugural episode of “Peeling it back,” we speak with New York Times contributor Alex Pappademas about interviewing artist Maggie Rogers, who performed at the latest University Union concert Sunday night.

Our host is Sarah Slavin, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Moriah Humiston is our Podcast Editor, KJ Edelman is our Digital Managing Editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

