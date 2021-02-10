Here’s who’s eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in New York, and how to get one

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that New Yorkers with underlying medical conditions can begin receiving coronavirus vaccines as early as Monday.

The state began its phased rollout of the vaccine in January. As of Wednesday, 9.4% of the state population had received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3.2% had received the second dose.

As more of the New York population becomes eligible for the vaccine, here’s what the state’s vaccine distribution will look like:

Who has already received the vaccine?

New York state is currently vaccinating residents who are eligible in its first and second vaccine rollout phases. Health care workers, first responders, citizens who are 65 years old or older, some educators, transit workers and homeless people are all currently eligible to be vaccinated.

Central New York health offices have vaccinated more than 144,045 people, with 124,154 residents receiving their first dose of the vaccine in recent weeks. The region has used 86% of its current inventory of doses as of Wednesday evening.

After Feb. 15, residents with cancer, diabetes, pulmonary diseases, intellectual and developmental disabilities, heart conditions, obesity or who are pregnant will be eligible to receive the vaccine as well.

How do you get the vaccine?

New York residents first have to check an online portal to confirm that they are eligible to receive a vaccine. After that, they can sign up online. Cuomo has said that residents should be prepared to make appointments for up to three months from the day they sign up.

Individuals with an approved doctor’s note, pay stub or an official employer document, can receive their shot at mass vaccination sites. Syracuse residents can go to the OnCenter convention center, New York State Fairgrounds or a local pharmacy, such as Kinney Drugs, to receive their vaccine.

After receiving the first dose of the vaccine, residents will be able to book an appointment for the second dose while at their vaccination site.

When will Syracuse University students and staff be eligible for the vaccine?

It’s too early to determine when university students will be able to get their shot, but some may be eligible soon as different occupations enter the essential workers pool.

SU faculty and staff teaching in-person classes during the spring semester are currently eligible for a vaccine. Employees in several departments and offices on campus, including the Early Education Child Care Center, the Department of Public Safety, and Parking and Transit Services, are also eligible.

What comes next?

Last week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that allows national pharmaceutical companies such as Walgreens and CVS to carry approved vaccines. The order should increase the vaccine’s availability in rural and impoverished communities, Biden’s administration has said.

Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose vaccine is also expected to receive the green light for an emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month. With Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine, there will now be three vaccines available across the country.