Fraudulent unemployment claims target SU employees

UPDATED: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:05 p.m.

New York state has experienced a significant increase in fraudulent unemployment benefit claims submitted on behalf of individuals, including multiple Syracuse University employees.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, there have been over 425,000 fraudulent claims statewide as of Feb. 2.

Andrew Gordon, senior vice president and chief human resource officer at SU, said in a press release Thursday that the fraudulent claims are being investigated at the local, state and federal levels, and the university is taking necessary precautions to identify potential fraudulent activity.

Students and employees who are affected by the activity may receive notification from New York State authorities about how to respond.

If SU’s Office of Human Resources receives a potential fraudulent claim on a student’s behalf, HR Shared Services will contact the student with further instructions and will notify New York State of any cases involving the university, Gordon said.

SU advises students to contact the New York State Department of Labor online if they are made aware of a fraudulent claim made on their behalf.