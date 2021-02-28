In final home game of storied career, Mangakahia records 10 points, 3 steals

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Earlier this week, Tiana Mangakahia went on a drive. The fifth-year is admittedly solitary outside of games and practices, so this was nothing new.

As she drove through campus and listened to music, she reflected on her time at Syracuse. The good memories, everyone in the program who helped along the way and, more importantly, who aided Mangakahia in returning from breast cancer for a healthy, mostly-full regular season.

Despite the fact Syracuse (12-7, 9-7 Atlantic Coast) fell to No. 2 NC State (17-2, 12-2), 68-61, losing its hold on a second-round bye in the ACC tournament, the highlight of Sunday for the Orange was a well-deserved celebration for its seniors, mainly Mangakahia. In SU’s annual #Play4Kay game, which remembers late NC State coach Kay Yow’s battle with breast cancer, Mangakahia scored 10 points to go along with five assists and three steals. In her view, she underwhelmed, but in hindsight, she has continued to far exceed expectations.

“It’s been such a journey,” Mangakahia said. “So just walking up the court I just felt grateful and thankful to commit to Syracuse out of my JUCO.”

Six years ago, Mangakahia was at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. Over the ensuing three seasons, she would garner enough recognition to receive an offer from Syracuse. The past three years have seen her become both the program’s all-time leader in assists as well as a cancer survivor.

All of that was commemorated today, beginning with the pregame festivities. First, Mangakahia was handed a letter from an SU assistant. Then head coach Quentin Hillsman embraced her at midcourt while greeting her with pink flowers.

Closer to tipoff, two Wolfpack players in white jerseys with pink trim handed Mangakahia — wearing a pink SU jersey designed specifically for her — a trophy. Beyond the concrete significance, it demonstrated the overall kindness that the ACC has, Mangakahia said.

“I actually didn’t get to look at it very much, cause it was an adrenaline rush,” Mangakahia said, “And then I was like thankful cause I was about to cry.”

During the game, Mangakahia tried to take charge early. She said last week she wanted to shoot more, and SU’s first three points came courtesy of a Mangakahia 3-pointer. Kiara Lewis connected, and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi followed with another 3-pointer after an assist from Mangakahia. SU quickly assumed an 11-6 lead. Five points were the largest SU’s lead would get all game, but Lewis kept the Orange afloat. She scored 15 in the first half, while Mangakahia added two steals and three assists.

“Tiana does what she does and I do what I do,” Lewis said. “And when one of us is on we’re going to give each other the ball and that’s what I think she did tonight.”

But for the better part of the third quarter, neither guard could assert themselves and NC State commenced a 15-2 run to end the quarter. With SU being 1-14 in its previous 15 games against AP Top-5 teams, it seemed the Orange would fade once again like it had against No. 1 Louisville over a month ago.

Until the opening Wolfpack possession of the fourth quarter, when Mangakahia turned over Kai Crutchfield. She sprinted back down the floor and got fouled, appearing to twist her left knee in the process. But after being helped to her feet, the fifth year managed to drill one of two free throws, the beginning of a 20-4 Orange run that would span nearly seven minutes.

Mangakahia found Kamilla Cardoso with position inside for an and-1 layup. The same happened with Priscilla Williams. With 5:33 to play in the game, Lewis nailed a 3-pointer from the left-wing as Hillsman raised both fists in the air in exaltation from the sidelines. SU had pulled off another monstrous fourth-quarter until it didn’t.

“It just sucks that we lost because we had it,” Mangakahia said.

The Wolfpack got the lead back by going inside to their All-American center Elissa Cunane, who finished with 17 points after being mostly held in check in the first half by fellow senior day honoree Djaldi-Tabdi. NC State closed out the game on a 13-2 run, and this time all of those points came from the paint and the foul line.

SU didn’t hit a single field goal the final three minutes of the game, and Mangakahia ultimately finished one-for-seven from 3-point range. But the circumstances surrounding this game and her story, both magnified by the ACC Network telecast, were a reminder that even that stat line is just as impressive.

“I did feel like I gave it my all and I tried really hard,” Mangakahia said. “So I’m happy with myself, and I’m just excited for next week.”