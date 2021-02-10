The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Large sports arenas, including the Carrier Dome, will be allowed to reopen to a limited number of fans starting on Feb. 23, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.

Cuomo said that stadiums can reopen at 10% capacity and fans must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event starting to enter. There will be required mask wearing and temperature checks, as well as mandatory assigned seating.

The Carrier Dome has a basketball capacity of 34,616 seats, meaning the stadium could hold about 3,500 fans for upcoming basketball games. Cuomo said in a press conference that teams must have their safety protocols and regulations approved by the state prior to reopening to fans.

“We’ve got a great plan and we could execute that plan on relatively short notice,” SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack said on Feb. 2.

A spokesperson from SU said that the school has been in contact with the Buffalo Bills, who hosted 6,700 fans for multiple January playoff games, as well as other events that have held spectators.

Syracuse men’s basketball has one scheduled home game after Feb. 23, a March 1 matchup with North Carolina. Syracuse women’s basketball hosts Boston College on Feb. 25 and North Carolina State on Feb. 28. Syracuse men’s lacrosse’s first home game with fans could be Feb. 27 against Virginia.