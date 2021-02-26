Emily Engstler ties season-high 18 points in Syracuse’s 92-75 win over BC

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse guard Emily Engstler began SU’s half-court offense at the top of the key after Boston College’s Taylor Soule hit two free throws to cut Syracuse’s lead to two. But instead of shooting, SU’s guard threw a lob inside the paint to Amaya Finklea-Guity.

Syracuse’s senior center caught the pass, and took a step toward the basket, before throwing the ball back outside the arc to Tiana Mangakahia. SU’s point guard immediately swung the ball left to Engstler, who caught the ball, looked at the basket and fired a 3-point attempt. While Engstler was shooting 33% from distance, her shot fell through the net, pushing Syracuse’s lead to 23-18.

On a Boston College fast break, with two Eagles players ahead of everyone else, Engstler tracked down BC guard Makayla Dickens, just as Dickens picked up her dribble to begin a layup attempt. While Dickens’ teammate tried to block Engstler’s path to the ball, SU’s 6-foot-1 guard used her length to swat away Dickens’ layup attempt.

As soon as Engstler stepped on the court, she served as a spark plug for the Orange, tying a season-high 18 points. The guard entered the game just three minutes into the first half, and sat for the first 30 seconds of the second half before once again being inserted into the game. Her 34-minute performance boosted Syracuse (12-6, 9-6 Atlantic Coast) to a 92-75 victory over Boston College (6-11, 2-11). By halftime Engstler led SU scorers with 11 points.

“If (Engstler) doesn’t get sixth person of the year in this conference, they shouldn’t even have the award,” Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman said.

Whenever BC seemed to be closing Syracuse’s lead, Engstler made a play to stop the Eagles’ surge. In the second quarter, with Syracuse leading 32-26, BC had another fast break opportunity to cut into SU’s lead.

Instead of scoring, Engstler intercepted a Boston College pass, reversed court, leading to a Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi layup. Seconds later, after Boston College crossed half-court, Mangakahia and Engstler rushed to trap the ball handler. Mangakahia pressured BC’s guard and Engstler grabbed hold of the basketball, forcing a jump ball. With the possession arrow favoring Syracuse, Engstler forced another turnover. Engstler recorded four steals by halftime.

“It’s just what she does,” Hillsman said. “We had a breakdown on defense and I just wanted to get her in the game, get her spirits on the floor to kind of, you know, take care of this game because we know how much this game meant.”

While Mangakahia eventually led Syracuse with 19 points, it was Engstler who held off Boston College runs throughout the game. With Kamilla Cardoso playing just 21 minutes, Engstler was often forced to play on the low blocks and defend BC’s post players.

Engstler’s lengthy defense was a factor in BC center Clara Ford scoring just two points on 1-4 shooting from the field. But it also stopped multiple fast break opportunities, whether on steals or blocks.

With the game well out of reach as SU led 92-73, Boston College’s Jaelyn Batts drove through the lane and toward the basket from the baseline. As she attempted a meaningless layup attempt with seconds remaining, SU’s guard jumped from the low blocks, once again using her length to reach the ball, and knock it off target and out of bounds. All throughout the game, Engstler’s activity was prevalent on both sides of the court.

“She’s always been a shot blocker,” Mangakahia said.

But this season, especially on Thursday, Engstler was a factor in transition offense as well.

Mangakahia began pushing Syracuse’s offensive tempo early in the second quarter. While three Syracuse players trailed Mangakahia in transition, three Boston College players backpedaled in defense in front of Mangakahia. Regardless, Mangakahia lobbed a pass from half-court to Engslter, who streaked past two BC defenders and was cutting to the basket.

Engstler caught the pass in stride, and after a couple of steps leapt uncontested for an easy lay-up, pushing Syracuse’s lead to 25-18.

“Her running the floor really well, I think that helps put pressure on the defense in transition,” Mangakahia said. “I just think she’s in so much better shape and it’s just been like, she just feels so much better.”

Emily Engstler grabs an offensive rebound against Boston College. Courtesy of Dennis Nett | Syracuse.com

On Thursday, Engstler used her complete skillset to consistently pressure Boston College’s defense, while also altering shots, or rejecting attempts. Engstler’s low-post activity also resulted in eight rebounds, including three offensive boards.

After Cardoso missed a jumper early in the fourth quarter, Engstler positioned herself on the left side of the rim, wedged between two BC rebounders. As the shot bounced off the side of the rim, Engstler boxed one defender underneath the basket, while pushing the other out of position.

Minutes later, Engstler grabbed another offensive rebound, while once again being matched up against two BC rebounders. After grabbing the ball, Engstler reset the offense by passing the ball to Mangakahia on the wing. Seconds later, Mangakahia threw an off-target pass to Engstler on the low blocks.

After making an off-balanced grab, Engstler spun and awkwardly shot, with the ball banking off the glass and through the net. Engstler finished as the second-leading scorer, while equalizing her teammates’ steal total. After the guard finished with one of her best games of the season, Mangakahia had just one way to describe Engstler.

“She’s just a really great player,” Mangakahia said.