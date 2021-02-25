‘Breaking Bad’ star, activist RJ Mitte will speak at UU event

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

RJ Mitte, co-star on the TV show “Breaking Bad,” will speak next week about overcoming obstacles and preventing bullying as part of a University Union event.

The diversity and equality activist will be leading a discussion on March 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST, UU stated in a press release Thursday. The event, open to Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff, will be held in partnership with the Intercultural Collective’s Disability Cultural Center.

Mitte has also starred in the TV shows “Weeds,” “Vegas,” “Switched at Birth” and “Everybody Hates Chris.” During the discussion, the actor will discuss living with cerebral palsy and removing the stigma surrounding disabilities.

“We are not only excited to partner with University Union and RJ Mitte, but we also look forward to sharing important topics of discussion surrounding disability communities,” Kate Corbett Pollack, coordinator of the Disability Cultural Center, said in the UU press release.

Students, faculty and staff can sign up for the event using their NetID and password on the ‘Cuse Activities page.