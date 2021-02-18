Democrats nominate Common Councilor Michael Greene for mayor

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Onondaga County Democratic Committee selected Michael Greene as its candidate for mayor, the committee announced Wednesday.

Greene, who currently serves as chair of the finance committee and councilor on Syracuse’s Common Council, won 58% of the Democratic Committees’ vote at its virtual meeting Wednesday. Greene will face Republican candidate Janet Burman and incumbent Mayor Ben Walsh, who is seeking reelection as an independent candidate.

Greene has won two city-wide elections in 2018 and 2019 with over 60% of votes, according to the committee’s press release. Greene first joined the Common Council in 2017 and has since sponsored over 300 pieces of legislation.

Greene has released a policy platform entitled “A City for All of Us” which includes several policies to combat issues within the city, including affordable housing, transportation and police reform.

Advertisement

“I am honored to earn the support of the Democratic Committee,” Greene said in the release. “Syracuse is a city with a serious problem of leaving people behind, but with the right policies and the right leadership, we can uplift all of our community members.”