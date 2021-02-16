Data, dining and social distancing in 2021

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

In this episode of The Daily Orange Podcast, News Editor Michael Sessa breaks down Syracuse University’s response to a data breach that comprised students’ sensitive data, including their social security numbers. Host Marnie Muñoz also also brings on Assistant News Editor Mira Berenbaum to discuss how SU classes have continued adapting to COVID-19-related constrictions. And Culture Editor Sydney Bergen offers a tour of the new Schine Student Center.

Our host is Marnie Muñoz. Adam Garrity is our executive producer, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Chris Hippensteel is our assistant digital sports editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

Listen on Spotify:

Advertisement

Listen on Anchor: