Data, dining and social distancing in 2021

On this edition of The Daily Orange podcast, we break down the data beach threatening students' personal info, the renovated Schine Student Center and spring semester courses during COVID-19.

By The Daily Orange staff

In this episode of The Daily Orange Podcast, News Editor Michael Sessa breaks down Syracuse University’s response to a data breach that comprised students’ sensitive data, including their social security numbers. Host Marnie Muñoz also also brings on Assistant News Editor Mira Berenbaum to discuss how SU classes have continued adapting to COVID-19-related constrictions. And Culture Editor Sydney Bergen offers a tour of the new Schine Student Center.

Our host is Marnie Muñoz. Adam Garrity is our executive producer, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Chris Hippensteel is our assistant digital sports editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

