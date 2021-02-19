Cuomo eases college shutdowns to 5% positivity rate

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

New York state will now require Syracuse University to shut down in-person activities if the university’s COVID-19 positivity rate surpasses 5% during a 14-day reporting period, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

Previously, the state would force colleges to shut down in-person activities if the number of active cases in the 14-day rolling reporting period exceeded 100 or if the positivity rate exceeded 5%.

The new regulations removed the 100-case threshold for colleges, including SU, that consistently test at least 25% of its students, faculty and staff weekly.

SU has not released information on its positivity rate — which is the ratio of positive tests among all tests — but there are currently 69 active COVID-19 cases on campus as of Thursday. Of those, 47 cases were reported during the 14-day period, which ends Feb. 26.

Advertisement

Prior to the policy change, Chancellor Kent Syverud warned the student body on Wednesday that the university was approaching a campus shutdown due to an increase in cases. Students in Greek life recently hosted three parties that were the source of at least 20 new infections among students, and SU athletes hosted a party of more than 50 people on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie expressed optimism for the changes on Friday but reminded students to remain vigilant.

“This is good news for our community and will better position us to remain on campus, teaching and learning in-person for the duration of the spring semester. However, please do not interpret this positive news as a reason to let down our guard,” Haynie said in a release.