Beat writers undecided if Syracuse can defeat Louisville

After allowing 47 points in the first half on Sunday against a North Carolina State team without its top two scorers, Syracuse bounced back with an improved second-half defense. The Orange held the Wolfpack to 26 second-half points and recovered from an 11-point deficit to win 76-73.

Syracuse returns to the Carrier Dome on Wednesday to play Louisville. Here’s what our beat writers predict will happen:

Andrew Crane (11-4)

Upward trend?

Syracuse 75, Louisville 72

Given how Syracuse’s season has gone so far, it seems weird to say this — and this statement may look hilarious in a month — but I think the Orange’s win over NC State could be a turning point. They played one of their better defensive halves of the season by allowing just 26 points to the Wolfpack, and they’re on track to get Bourama Sidibe back, too.

There aren’t any games that stand out as likely losses over SU’s final nine games, except for the season-finale against North Carolina, and Wednesday’s matchup against Louisville has turned into one that the Orange should win, given the Cardinals’ struggles. As fellow beat writer Anthony Dabbundo has pointed out, 6-3 gives the Orange a good shot to get into the NCAA Tournament.

Since the Cardinals aren’t good at shooting 3-pointers, the Orange can tighten the 2-3 zone and try to close off any offense through the high-post — forcing Louisville to settle for mid-range jumpers, unless Quincy Guerrier and Alan Griffin struggle on the blocks. Look for Syracuse to push the pace offensively and get a bounce-back game from Guerrier on offense, helping the Orange start another winning streak before entering another tough test at Clemson.

Anthony Dabbundo (12-3)

Counting Cards

Syracuse 73, Louisville 68

Louisville’s offense isn’t good at shooting and tends to rely on isolation ball for most of its baskets. While Louisville teams of the past — specifically last year’s — have been built to tear up the Syracuse zone, I’m not sure that these Cardinals can do the same. They will struggle to generate consistent offense against the Orange, and if the Orange have a big shooting night, they could run away with this game.

But Syracuse isn’t blowing many teams out this year, and I don’t expect that to happen Wednesday night, either. The Orange will outlast the Cardinals and move above .500 in conference play, as Sidibe could make a short appearance off the bench and provide some optimism for the rest of the season.





Danny Emerman (11-4)

Not in the cards

Louisville 73, Syracuse 70

Although Louisville isn’t the best shooting team, all it takes for them to bust the zone is for one or two of their guards to get hot. The Cardinals have strong depth behind Carlik Jones and have crushed Quadrant 2 teams all year. They have athletes to get out in transition after stops, but they don’t force many turnovers, and SU isn’t particularly error-prone.

Syracuse is 9-1 at home, but there have been several close calls. Syracuse’s defense is closer to the first half against NC State than the second. The ball doesn’t bounce SU’s way, and it loses a close one.