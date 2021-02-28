Anti-Asian hate incident reported on 800 block of Comstock Avenue

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported hate incident that took place Saturday at an off-campus apartment on the 800 block of Comstock Avenue.

A student was walking into the apartment complex at around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday when two unknown individuals allegedly used anti-Asian language toward them. DPS is actively investigating the incident and is focusing on supporting the impacted student, the department said in a bias incident report.

Both individuals are described as male, and one was wearing a white winter hat, DPS said.

Anti-Asian hate incidents on campus helped spark a wave of student protests last year, culminating in #NotAgainSU’s occupations of The Barnes Center at the Arch and Crouse-Hinds Hall. A report conducted by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch — which was launched in response to DPS’ handling of those protests — found that the department has in the past violated its own procedures when investigating bias incidents.