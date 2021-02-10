Amanda Vestri, Savannah Roark earn ACC weekly honors

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse senior Amanda Vestri was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s performer of the week when she placed seventh at the Florida State Winter Classic. She was joined by freshman Savannah Roark, who won rookie of the week honors.

Vestri was the conference’s highest finisher in the 6,000-meter on Saturday with a time of 20:25.7. She finished behind runners from Stanford, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Colorado and Alabama. Duke, Notre Dame and Boston College also competed in the meet.

Vestri has finished in the top 10 in every race so far this season. She won both regular season meets and placed second at the ACC championship. She’s also been Syracuse’s highest finisher in every meet this season.

Roark was the second Syracuse runner to finish in Tallahassee, placing 59th overall. She was the 11th freshman to finish and third-placing ACC freshman. She also finished fifth at Boston College’s invitational, the Battle in Beantown.

Syracuse races next again at FSU in the Last Chance Meet, one week before the NCAA Championship on March 15.