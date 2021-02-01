5 decades of 1st impressions with Jim Boeheim

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast, hosted by Thomas Shults, reveals the first impressions Jim Boeheim had on some of Syracuse men’s basketball’s most influential players. Beat writers Andrew Crane and Danny Emerman join the podcast to share some of the most noteworthy stories from the 17 players they with.

Our host and editorial director is Thomas Shults. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor and Anish Vasudevan is our assistant digital sports editor.



