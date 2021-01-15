SU reschedules 3 games, including 2 previously postponed during pause

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse announced three schedule changes on Friday after a three-week program pause following SU’s 83-70 win over Boston College on Dec. 20.

No. 24 Syracuse (5-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) will now host No. 2 Louisville (11-0, 4-0 ACC) next Thursday at 9 p.m., instead of Feb. 1. Last season the Orange and Cardinals played three times, with Louisville winning two of the matchups. Next week’s game will be SU’s first against a ranked opponent this season.

Syracuse’s game against Notre Dame, originally scheduled on Jan. 10 but postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in SU’s program, has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 in the Dome. And SU’s matchup against Georgia Tech — originally scheduled on Jan. 14 — is now scheduled for Feb. 2.

Syracuse’s postponed game against Virginia on Jan. 7 will not be made up after the Cavaliers canceled the remainder of their season on Thursday. In the ACC, both Duke and Virginia have now canceled its seasons due to COVID-19 concerns. With the Orange’s current schedule, they don’t have more than three consecutive days off for the remainder of the regular season.

Advertisement

Syracuse restarts its schedule on Sunday in its second game of the season against Miami (6-4, 3-4 ACC). The first time SU faced the Hurricanes, head coach Quentin Hillsman’s team won 69-58 at the Watsco Center.

“Probably doesn’t matter whether we’re ready or not, because time keeps ticking right,” Hillsman said on whether his team is ready to play Miami after the pause. “We got to play this game. But I think it’s good that we’re playing an opponent that we’ve already played so they are familiar with us, and vice versa. So hopefully that can help us a little bit in our game prep.”