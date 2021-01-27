Syracuse volleyball announces 10-game spring schedule

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse volleyball released its 10-game spring schedule to finish the 2020-21 season. The Orange will play one game against the remaining 10 Atlantic Coast Conference teams this spring after facing Pittsburgh, Louisville, Notre Dame and Boston College twice each in the fall.

Syracuse starts its season March 5 at home against UNC. The Tar Heels finished tied for third in the conference during the fall season with a 6-2 record. The season ends April 2 at NC State, a team that finished its fall at 4-4.

The schedule features four home games and six away games — including a trip to Atlanta to face No. 18 Georgia Tech, Syracuse’s only ranked opponent this spring. Syracuse faced the other three ranked ACC teams — No. 12 Louisville, No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 20 Pittsburgh — in the fall.

The Orange handed the Panthers their first two-game sweep since 2017 before losing four games straight on the road against Louisville and Notre Dame. Syracuse was ranked as high as No. 5 this season before falling out of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top-15 following the completion of the fall portion of its season.

Advertisement

The team in the ACC with the best combined record from the fall and spring will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament in April. The ACC announced Tuesday that there wouldn’t be a conference tournament for volleyball. Syracuse has not made the NCAA tournament since 2018, its first appearance in program history.

Syracuse volleyball joins men’s soccer, field hockey and cross country as fall sports that will continue this spring. The ACC announced Tuesday that women’s soccer will not play during the spring.