SU announces dining options at renovated Schine Student Center

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University’s renovated Schine Student Center will feature new dining options, including local and national chains, as well as a new dining space with additional seating, the university announced Tuesday.

SU’s multi-million dollar effort to renovate the student center began in May 2019, with construction finishing in time for the start of spring semester on Feb. 8.

New dining options in the renovated building will include the popular Chinese fast food chain Panda Express, the health food chain CoreLife Eatery and The Halal Shack, an Albany-based Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern food franchise. Tomato Wheel, a pizza restaurant introduced to campus by Food Services in 2018, and Dunkin’ will return to the building as well.

Advertisement

The renovated food court will also host local businesses. Biscotti Café, an Italian bakery in Syracuse’s Northside neighborhood, will host a kiosk. The Marcellus-based Chocolate Pizza Company, owned by SU alum Ryan Novak, will offer gourmet chocolates.

In addition to the new dining options, Schine will offer a revamped dining area with additional seating space, the university said. The building’s food court will be open until 11 p.m. during the spring semester.

Public health guidelines require in-person dining in the region closes by 10 p.m., but SU believes that Schine will eventually become the late-night campus dining destination once regulations are lifted, it said.

Kimmel Food Court, which permanently closed at the end of the fall semester, will transition its Food Services staff over to Schine and other campus positions.