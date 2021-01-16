Syracuse track and field begins indoor season at Virginia Tech Invitational

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse track and field began its indoor season Friday night with the Virginia Tech Invitational, a two-day event held in Blacksburg, Virginia. Runners from the men’s and women’s teams participated in the 3,000-meter, 5,000-meter and mile races.

In the women’s 3,000-meter race, Syracuse runners filled second through eighth place, with senior Jordan Jacob (9:58:03) finishing top among Orange runners. She was followed by Justus Holden-Betts (10:02.66), Abigail Spiers (10:08.38) and Olivia Elston (10:22.37) to round out the top five.

For the men’s 3,000-meter, freshman Ethan Wechsler (8:33.54) finished first among Syracuse runners, placing 7th overall. Sophomore Matthew Dragon (9:14.26) set a personal best.

No members of the Syracuse women’s team participated in the mile, but on the men’s team, freshman Gavin Richards (4:14.68) placed second, less than a second out of first place.

Advertisement

On Saturday, junior Amandi Vestri (16:09.96) placed first in the 5,000-meter race, nearly two minutes ahead of fellow Orange runner Ellie Lawler (18:05.62), who finished second.

Only Syracuse runners ran the men’s 5,000-meter. JP Trojan (14:20.58), Silas Derfel (14:27.84) and Matthew Scrape (14:33.10) filled out the top three. Derfel and Alex Comerford (14:33.86), who finished fourth, both set personal bests.

Syracuse doesn’t have any meets scheduled between now and the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships on February 25-27, but it may schedule more as the ACC fills out the remainder of the indoor track and field schedule.