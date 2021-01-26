SU men’s lacrosse ranked No. 3 in Inside Lacrosse’s preseason rankings

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse men’s lacrosse is entering the 2021 season ranked No. 3 in Inside Lacrosse’s preseason rankings, announced Tuesday. The Orange concluded a shortened 2020 season at 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation. SU sits below No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Maryland.

This year, Syracuse returns all nine All-Americans from last year, including first-team selection Jamie Trimboli. Alongside Brendan Curry and Tucker Dordevic, Trimboli was part of a first-line midfield that recorded 41 of SU’s 83 goals in 2020. With 20 points in five games, Trimboli was on pace to set career-highs in goals. The three combined to build what was arguably the best midfield in the country.

Alongside Trimboli, Stephen Rehfuss — who removed his name from the transfer portal — Griffin Cook and Chase Scanlan return in 2021 to complete the Orange’s attack. The Orange also return Peter Dearth in the midfield and goalie Drake Porter.

Syracuse has also added Owen Hiltz, the No. 2-overall recruit for the Class of 2020. Hiltz is a pure lefty, which head coach John Desko said could potentially lead to playing time for the true freshman in 2021.

Inside Lacrosse’s Top 20 preseason rankings feature all five Atlantic Coast Conference teams, including No. 4 North Carolina, No. 6 Virginia and No. 8 Notre Dame. With No. 1 Duke’s addition of Princeton transfer Michael Sowers, Inside Lacrosse called the Blue Devils team “superman status.”

Syracuse has yet to release its complete 2021 schedule.