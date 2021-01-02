Remembering Syracuse football great Floyd Little, who died at 78

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse football legend Floyd Little died on Friday at age 78, according to his son. Little, the only tailback in SU history to be named a three-time All-American, was diagnosed with a rare cell cancer in May and entered hospice care in late November.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was the third of Syracuse’s legendary running backs to wear No. 44, leaving a legacy of nearly unparalleled excellence on the field. At SU, he rushed for 2,704 yards and 35 touchdowns in three seasons.

“Floyd Little embodied what it meant to be Orange,” Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement Saturday. “He was a great friend, to me and to his beloved Syracuse University.”

Former teammate Patrick Killorin remembered Floyd as a role model for others.

Advertisement

“Throughout his football career, Floyd has been a tremendous example for youth to follow in athletics,” Killorin wrote in a poem. “As a player he was unselfish, always giving credit to his line for his blocking and was an athlete who understood the words ‘teammate’ and ‘brotherhood’ as important factors in having a winning team. One can say that Floyd never forgot where he came from.”

Little was born in New Haven, Connecticut, and grew up in housing projects with five siblings. At age six, Little lost his father to cancer, so his mother raised them alone.

I have lost a great friend and Syracuse University has lost one of its all-time greatest ambassadors. Floyd Little brought a smile to the face of everyone he encountered. Juli and I send our condolences to DeBorah and Floyd’s family. pic.twitter.com/sIdzEdwhkV — Jim Boeheim (@therealboeheim) January 2, 2021

He struggled as a student early on, and his high school counselor once told him he wasn’t smart enough to go to college. Little spent one year at a military prep school in New Jersey. There, he reportedly earned the bare-minimum score on the SAT, but his competitive nature led him to memorize the answers, retake it and score a perfect 1200 on the second try.

Notre Dame, Army and Syracuse pursued Little as a high school recruit. Gen. Douglas MacArthur sold him on West Point, telling him he’d ascend to the rank of general if he enrolled, something no Black man had done at the time.

But Little chose Syracuse in large part because of a recruiting pitch by a dying Ernie Davis. Little promised Davis he’d come to SU without knowledge of Davis’ leukemia, and officially committed the day he learned of his passing. Little would later call Davis, the first African American Heisman Trophy winner, the most influential person in his life.

At Syracuse, Little continued the tradition of No. 44 that Davis and Jim Brown carried before him. He finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in both 1965 and 1966. He averaged over five yards per carry in all three of his seasons while also contributing as a receiver and on special teams — he still holds the Syracuse record with six punt return touchdowns.

One game in Archbold Stadium against Kansas in 1964, Little ran for 159 yards on just 16 carries and scored five touchdowns. The Jayhawks’ coach after the game called it “the greatest performance by a back” he’d ever seen, and two-time All-American Gale Sayers was on his sideline.

Drafted sixth overall by the Denver Broncos, Little quickly made an impact on a fledgling franchise, canvassing door-to-door to raise money for a new stadium so it wouldn’t have to relocate. In each of Little’s nine NFL seasons, all with the Broncos, he was named captain.

Little retired in 1975 as the seventh-leading rusher in NFL history. He made five Pro Bowls while playing during one of the most physical eras of the NFL. Many of his contemporaries have passed away, often diagnosed with or perceived to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Once, Little was hit so hard by Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus that he wobbled back into the Bears’ huddle by accident.

But over the years, Little’s mind remained sharp. He worked as a special assistant to Syracuse’s director of athletics from 2011 to 2016. A talented public speaker, Little earned an Honorary Doctorate of Law and addressed the University of Denver’s graduating law class at the 2019 commencement.

At Syracuse, where Little’s football career took off, his legacy remains. Outside the Ensley Athletic Center, Syracuse’s football practice facility, his bronze, life-size statue stands next to the other pillars of the SU football program: Davis and Brown.

Little’s statue represents more than just his on-field performance. When Killorin, his teammate at SU, shared the news that Little was entering hospice care in late November, an outpouring of support followed. The Denver Broncos awarded Little the game ball after they upset the Miami Dolphins. Others recalled Little’s random acts of generosity and kindness.

I will never forget the smile. Uncle Floyd had that glorious smile that would light up a room and a personality that radiated around it. His passion for life and for Syracuse were contagious. A Hall of Famer in College, the NFL, marriage, and in life. Heaven got one of our best. https://t.co/146NDtp8vE — Dino Babers (@CoachBabersCuse) January 2, 2021

SU football coach Dino Babers, whose daughters call Little “Uncle Floyd,” said the Orange legend opened doors for Babers. Boeheim, who’s known Little since the running back came to campus, compared his raw talent to that of basketball legend Pearl Washington.



“Watching (Little) play that game, watching him play against Gale Sayers and watching him against UCLA in there, he was a thrill to watch play,” Boeheim said. “You just had to come to football games to watch Floyd Little. He came back here, there’s just no better Syracuse guy. He’s Syracuse through and through.”