Syracuse defensive back Neil Nunn arrested in Miami on gun charge

Syracuse defensive back Neil Nunn was arrested Wednesday in Miami-Dade County on a felony charge of carrying a concealed firearm, 247 Sports reported.

He pleaded not guilty, and bond was set Wednesday at $5,000 for the 19-year-old redshirt freshman. He is not in jail, according to court records. His hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11.

Nunn, who’s originally from West Perrine, Florida and went to Miami Palmetto High School, tweeted “God always come through” after the news broke.

God always come through 🙏🏾

— Neil Nunn Jr 🦅 (@Cnunnjr) January 14, 2021

Syracuse is aware of the matter but has no further comment at this time, a team spokesperson said.

In 2020, Nunn played sparingly in the secondary before tearing his ACL. The 6-foot, 183-pound DB recorded three tackles in four games played.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.