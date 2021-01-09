SU slates commencement for May 23 with goal of in-person ceremony

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University will plan for an in-person commencement ceremony on May 23, two weeks later than initially planned, a university official announced Saturday.

The ceremony, previously set for May 9, was pushed back by two weeks to accommodate the updated spring semester calendar. SU announced Monday that it would delay the semester by two weeks, starting classes on Feb. 8, due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the region and anticipated post-holiday spikes in cases.

“We want nothing more than to host our graduates and their loved ones in person for this significant rite of passage,” said John Liu, interim vice chancellor and provost, in an SU News release.

The university is currently planning for an in-person event while also preparing a virtual event if coronavirus-related restrictions remain in place. Under current New York state guidelines, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people or fewer.

SU will decide whether Commencement will take place in person or virtually by April 1, Liu said.

“Commencement is something all college graduates look forward to with excitement and anticipation,” Liu said. “No matter the circumstances, whether in-person or virtual, we will celebrate our graduates with all the pomp and circumstance they deserve.”