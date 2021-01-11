Some SU instructors eligible for COVID-19 vaccine as state alters guidelines

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University faculty and instructors teaching in-person classes during the spring semester are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, university officials announced Monday.

Under New York State Department of Health guidance, college and university faculty qualify as part of phase 1B of the vaccine distribution effort, SU officials said. New York state began phase 1B Monday.

Vaccines are administered and managed by the Onondaga County Department of Health. Eligible faculty and staff can register on the department’s website. Vaccine eligibility is based on several factors including workplace exposure and the availability of the vaccine supply, they said.

“Be advised that New York State — not Syracuse University — makes all determinations related to vaccine eligibility,” the officials said. “The implementation of the New York State vaccination plan is inherently dynamic.”

The full list of departments and individuals included in phase 1B vaccine distribution: