Ombuds report lists racism, sexism, fear of retaliation as concerns of SU staff

In its first annual report, the Office of the University Ombuds described racism, sexism and fear of retaliation as common workplace concerns among Syracuse University faculty and staff.

The office, which was created in February 2018 at the recommendation of the University Senate Committee on Women’s Concerns and the Chancellor’s Workgroup on Diversity and Inclusion, provides a confidential and neutral space for SU employees to discuss conflicts.

From July 1, 2019 until June 30, 2020, the office worked on 255 cases, most of which pertained to concerns about the workplace, university policies and discrimination.

In its interactions with visitors, the office observed “systemic concerns” surrounding sexist and racist comments on campus, the report shows. Of the concerns shared with the office by faculty, staff and graduate students, 14% were about discrimination and incivility.

The report also identified workplace exploitation and poor communication within university departments. The office observed that some employees in supervisor and advisor roles communicate poorly and are not responsive. Some departments have created an unhealthy work environment due to conflict, the report shows.

SU employees also continued to express fear of retaliation from other university employees, the report shows.

Of its 255 cases, 39% were brought by SU staff, 27% by faculty and 25% by graduate students. Seventy-four percent of the cases were brought by females and 24% by males, the report shows.

“The report is a reflection of the trends that I’ve heard people say that are shared by others, and those are things that we, as a community, can look at and consider how we could act better as a community,” said Neal Powless, university ombuds, in an SU News release.

Powless, who was appointed to the position in January 2019, hopes the report will help employees feel less alone and increase familiarity with the services his office provides.

The ombuds has no authority to take formal action in response to complaints but can clarify university policies and refer staff, faculty and graduate students to additional resources.

In the last year, the office has expanded presentations and group training sessions and has also completed a professional development conflict training module. During the reporting period, the office made 73 presentations to faculty, staff and campus groups and reached 1,802 people through group participation.

The office has also made adjustments to continue meeting with SU employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.