No. 23 Syracuse unable to keep up with No. 1 Louisville in 67-54 loss

On Louisville’s first possession of the fourth quarter, Dana Evans drove inside and then stopped in her tracks when she saw Kamilla Cardoso standing in her way. The reigning ACC Player of the Year looked left, then connected with freshman Hailey Van Lith who squared her feet and prepared for a wide open shot from beyond the arc.

Van Lith drained the 3, her 15th point of the night that extended Louisville’s lead to double digits for the first time. Then, the 6-foot-7 Cardoso had her shot from the paint rejected by Elizabeth Dixon, and the following possession saw Syracuse’s defense collapse as Evans got in behind for an easy layup.

Just two days earlier against UNC, the Orange entered the fourth quarter with a deficit. They had driven down the court, and behind Tiana Mangakahia, the Orange had scored 27 points in the final frame and ended the game on a 30-9 run.

Thursday night, the Orange fell flat in the clutch, unable to do it again.

Against its first ranked opponent of the season, No. 23 Syracuse (7-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast) hung around but ultimately couldn’t do enough in its first big test — No. 1 Louisville (13-0, 6-0). After Syracuse’s redemption win over the Tar Heels, Kiara Lewis said it was “a huge win” for building exactly the momentum that Syracuse needed coming into Thursday’s matchup against the top-ranked Cardinals.

For the better part of three quarters, Syracuse proved it could compete with the nation’s best. It proved it could keep up, grabbing boards and driving inside to score 36 points in the paint, which kept the game close. But the Orange still came up short, losing 67-54 in the Orange’s second conference defeat of the season. Van Lith and Evans burned SU for a combined 39 points, outdoing SU’s dominant play inside.

SU had never beaten a No. 1 ranked team heading into its Jan. 21 Louisville matchup — head coach Quentin Hillsman was 0-9 against them during his tenure, the most recent defeat coming in a blowout to Oregon. Thursday night, the 19th time the Orange faced a No. 1 ranked team in program history, was no different.

Before the season when the Orange sat at No. 23 in the AP rankings — like they currently do — Emily Engstler said “we’re always underrated” and called the Orange a top-5 team. Digna Strautmane told reporters once the season got rolling, Syracuse was “obviously going to show that we’re better.”

“Honestly, this is the first year I feel 120% confident that we can finally prove everyone wrong,” Engstler said via Zoom on Nov. 25.

Against Louisville, Syracuse — and particularly Engstler, who finished with a team-high 16 points and 11 boards — showed that confidence. But in the final 10 minutes, Syracuse couldn’t finish.

Priscilla Williams curved her run-in behind the Cardinals’ defense, and collected a smooth pass from Mangakahia, who finished with 11 assists. But Williams, who shot 100% from the field less than a week ago against Miami, butchered the routine layup. When Syracuse needed to rally in the final frame, it scored only 10 points, not enough to topple the nation’s top team on the road.

In the opening seven minutes, Syracuse missed multiple otherwise routine shots and Louisville punished the Orange through back-to-back 3s from Van Lith, the No. 2 ranked recruit in the nation. Then, following a timeout, the Orange used an 8-0 run to tie the game by finding penetrating passes to the paint — three of which were to Engstler — and pivoting to lay the shot off the glass.

After Mangakahia missed a wide-open 3 early, the Orange used the majority of their first quarter possessions to drive inside and try to take advantage of Engstler’s strength and Cardoso’s 6-foot-7 frame. In fact, they used the majority of their possessions all night to do so.

Strautmane received a cross-court pass a minute into the second quarter, and had multiple seconds to line up her shot from beyond the arc. She missed — part of the Orange’s 2-of-13 shooting from 3 — but then drove inside moments later on that possession and scored from the paint. She repeated the same sequence with four remaining minutes in the third quarter, cutting to the basket and receiving Mangakahia’s inside pass.

It wasn’t until under two minutes remaining in the half when Syracuse sunk its first 3-pointer, courtesy of Williams. From the left side of the arc, she air balled a shot but then returned to the same spot on the following possession and swished it through the net for redemption.

Per usual, the Orange dominated the offensive boards early on. With five minutes in the second quarter, Cardoso drove baseline and attempted an underhanded layup which she missed. She leapt over the Louisville defense, corralling her own shot mere feet from the basket. She fired again, missed, grabbed another board and then got called for a foul. She took one more shot after the play was dead, and still missed that, but Louisville’s defenders couldn’t outposition or outjump Cardoso.

The freshman center ran the floor with success, though, often cutting inside or positioning herself in the paint so Mangakahia could pick her out. Cardoso finished 6-of-13 and wasn’t as strong defensively as usual. In the third quarter, Louisville frequently got in behind Cardoso for routine layups and shots off the glass.

Syracuse held Evans, who averages 19.4 points per game, to only seven first-half points. SU’s defense swarmed her every time she received a pass, though that left the Orange vulnerable to the kick-out pass. The Cardinals capitalized on that, driving inside before kicking and converting easy opportunities.

But in the second half, Evans heated up. She sank a crucial wide-open 3 that shifted the game’s momentum and then scored a fast break layup on the break fueling an 8-0 run that gave Louisville its first real cushioning lead of the game — and one that it never relinquished.