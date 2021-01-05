Former Syracuse ice hockey player Megan Quinn signs contract with NWHL’s Toronto Six

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Former Syracuse ice hockey player Megan Quinn signed a National Women’s Hockey League contract with the Toronto Six on Tuesday.

Quinn, who played for SU from 2014-18, recorded 14 goals and 29 assists in 140 games as a defender with the Orange. She now joins former Orange teammate Lindsay Eastwood, who signed with the Six in 2020. The pair played defense alongside one another for two seasons, one in which Quinn notched an assist in the College Hockey America semifinal game.

After recording an assist in her first collegiate game, Quinn was named to the All-CHA Tournament team twice over the next four seasons, scoring two game-winning goals and assisting another two.

The NWHL commences its season in Lake Placid, New York, on Jan. 23. The league will play a condensed season in a bubble format with all six teams competing at the Herb Brooks Arena through Feb. 5. Teams face each side once, and the top four teams advance to a single-elimination playoff series to determine the winner of the Isobel Cup.

Quinn and Eastwood will play Syracuse alums Brooke Avery and Allie Olnowich, who play for the Metropolitan Riveters.