After 4 years of partisanship, Biden’s inauguration did the opposite

Regardless of who you voted for or what party you identify with, watching the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was enough to make anyone feel chills. It was a simple yet important reminder to all of us of what true patriotism should feel like – even in a divided country.

It doesn’t matter who you wanted to see in the Oval Office on Wednesday. The preservation of democracy should be a top priority for every American. For many, Biden’s election serves as a beacon of hope for the unification of a divided United States behind a common goal of preserving this democracy.

In 2020, this country saw some wide divides between the Republican and Democratic parties and among the American people. The presidential election widened these divides, with COVID-19 at the top of the list of issues that created additional discord.

I consider myself to be a right-leaning independent, so I was not too thrilled with the outcome of the 2020 election. Nonetheless, this does not prevent me from recognizing that the country and its citizens’ best interest must be kept in mind.

As much as I – and others – might have wanted a different candidate, democracy should remain prioritized above party affiliation. I am a patriot first and a party member second. Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony demonstrated the same principle.

The inauguration traditions stand in place to remind Americans that, even after a conflict such as the presidential election, there can be peace.

Biden’s Presidential Escort echoed this sentiment. Watching the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps march for the new president of the U.S. reminded me of what true patriotism looks like. It was as if the musicians of the Continental Army itself were brought back to life in our time.

This patriotism is, to me, what connects the individuals in our country. In contrast, partisanship works to do the opposite.

The absence of former President Donald Trump at the inauguration was noted; this signifies that there is much work to be done to build patriotism and try to unite this country. So many, including our political representatives, appear to have forgotten that political debates are meant to bring our country’s people closer to, not further from, one another.

Biden’s message has been about unity. I hope for the sake of this country that this message is not full of empty words and is grounded in action during these next four years.

Samantha Kolb is an environmental studies major at SUNY-ESF. Her column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at sakolb@syr.edu.