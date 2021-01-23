23 SU instructors join open letter calling for Trump’s removal from office

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Twenty-three Syracuse University instructors are among more than 2,000 political scientists from across the country who’ve signed an open letter calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

Two doctoral candidates, one postdoctoral fellow and 19 professors from SU have signed the letter as of 4 p.m. Friday, calling for Trump to be removed through the impeachment process or by invoking the 25th Amendment. The call comes after an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, which Trump incited.

The signatories of the letter claim that Trump’s actions “threaten American democracy.” The group cites the president’s baseless claims that the November election was stolen and that he has encouraged state legislatures to ignore their states’ votes and change their Electoral College delegates in his favor.

They also cite Trump’s recent phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which Trump pressured Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes,” after the state certified its election results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Advertisement

“Our profession seeks to understand politics, not engage in it, but we share a commitment to democratic values,” the letter reads. “The President’s actions show he is unwilling or unable to fulfill his oath to protect and defend the Constitution.”

The signatories from SU are listed below:

Shana Gadarian

Associate Professor and Chair, Political Science

Seth Jolly

Associate Professor, Political Science

Robert Shaffer

Postdoctoral Associate, Political Science

Steven White

Assistant Professor, Political Science

Maraam A. Dwidar

Assistant Professor, Political Science

Stuart Thorson

Professor Emeritus, Political Science

Chris Faricy

Associate Professor, Political Science

Mark Rupert

Professor, Political Science

Ryan D. Griffiths

Associate Professor, Political Science

Yael Zeira

Associate Professor, Political Science

Brian D. Taylor

Professor, Political Science

Daniel McDowell

Associate Professor, Political Science

Thomas M. Keck

Professor, Political Science

Erin Hern

Assistant Professor, Political Science

Margaret Susan Thompson

Professor, Political Science and History

Colleen Dougherty Burton

Ph.D Candidate, Political Science

Jenn M. Jackson

Assistant Professor, Political Science

Emily Thorson

Assistant Professor, Political Science

Sarah Pralle

Associate Professor, Political Science

Nathan Carrington

Ph.D. Candidate, Political Science

Renée de Nevers

Associate Professor, Public Administration and International Affairs

Sarah Pralle

Associate Professor, Political Science

Claire Sigsworth

Ph.D Candidate, Political Science