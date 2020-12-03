The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Less than two hours before Friday’s game, the Orange announced that a player within the team had tested positive for COVID-19 and that multiple team members were unavailable due to contract tracing.

While the rest of the Orange’s main players were out and warming up, junior guard Buddy Boeheim didn’t play. Even without him, Syracuse (2-0) had no problems scoring points against Niagara (0-1) on Thursday night in the Carrier Dome, as the Orange rolled to their second-consecutive win, 75-45.

Syracuse used a 24-2 run in the opening half to extend to a 22-point lead until the Purple Eagles cut it to 14 before halftime. The Orange’s defense completely stifled the Purple Eagles in the second half, holding them to 17 points in the frame.

Here are three takeaways from the Orange’s second-straight win:

Quincy Guerrier’s efficient first half showed glimpses of what he can be

Quincy Guerrier made three 3s on 25 attempts in the entire 2019-20 season, but he was the Orange’s best player on Thursday. Not only did the sophomore make his lone 3-point attempt, but he also had a double-double within three minutes of the start of the second half.

Guerrier totaled 23 points and 13 rebounds. He used the pump fake to easily get past a Niagara defender for a lay-in in the first half, and he scored his first two points of the second half on a weak side offensive rebound and putback layup. He scored on all five of his first-half attempts.

His development into a solid rebounding and scoring presence on the inside without Bourama Sidibe will be critical as the Orange’s opponents’ increase in both size and quality. On Thursday night, he showed the promise that many had for him last season as a freshman.





Buddy and Bourama Sidibe’s absences test Syracuse’s depth going forward

Syracuse’s depth was tested on Thursday night because Buddy wasn’t available and Sidibe was out due to a torn meniscus. Freshman Kadary Richmond only played a few minutes against Bryant, but he started in Buddy’s place at the top of the 2-3 zone Thursday.

Foul trouble and the closeness of the game limited Richmond’s minutes in the opener, Boeheim said, but the freshman played 18 minutes in the first half. Niagara shot many 3-pointers, leading to long rebounds. Richmond tallied four in the first half.

With Buddy’s status now uncertain for the next two games against Rider and Rutgers, Boeheim may have no choice but to go deeper into his bench. And for Richmond, that means a potential second start against Rider on Saturday night.

Woody Newton was the first player to appear off the bench for Syracuse. While Newton didn’t log that many minutes until the game was all but decided — he had five first-half minutes — the freshman got to the line twice and didn’t hesitate to make a three when he had the opening in the first half.

Boeheim said after Bryant that backup centers Frank Anselem and Jesse Edwards could’ve had more minutes if the game wasn’t so close. But even without Sidibe and during a blowout win, they barely saw any action. In the game’s final minutes, John Bol Ajak, a redshirt freshman, made his debut off the bench before Anselem entered.

Joseph Girard III finished 3-of-11 from the field and 1-of-6 from 3 on Thursday night. Courtesy of Rich Barnes, USA Today Sports

Joseph Girard III has another disappointing night on offense

Joseph Girard III had the worst game of his Syracuse career on Friday, but Boeheim stuck by him down the stretch of the close game. The decision paid off, as Girard hit consecutive critical shots to secure the victory for the Orange.

Girard finished the opening game 2-of-14 from the field and 2-of-9 from 3-point. His shooting wasn’t any better Thursday. Girard finished 3-of-11 from the field and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. He had just eight points and was pulled from the game with five minutes to go. Boeheim said after the Bryant game that he thought Girard would improve going forward.

He shined in his freshman season and has gained noticeable muscle in his upper body, but the sophomore point guard has not been effective for the Orange on offense in the first two games against inferior competition. Girard still has time to refine his form, and the Orange will need him to help replace Elijah Hughes’ offensive production from last season.