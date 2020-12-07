SU women’s basketball moves up 2 spots to No. 20 in latest AP rankings

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse has moved to No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings, rising two spots after beating Penn State and Lincoln to remain undefeated this past week.

The Orange are among three Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the top 25, sitting below No. 2 Louisville and No. 4 NC State. The undefeated Cardinals moved up three spots, and the Wolfpack moved up four. Based on the current rankings, SU isn’t scheduled to play a ranked opponent until February, when they face Louisville for the first of two matchups.

In Syracuse’s 82-72 win over Penn State, the Orange trailed early but used a 15-0 run at the end of the first half to re-establish themselves. An offensive shift from reliance on 3-pointers to points in the paint propelled SU over the Lady Lions, led by Kiara Lewis’ 26 points and Tiana Mangakahia’s 14 points and eight assists.

Syracuse turned the ball over 17 times against Penn State after notching 18 against Lincoln and 21 against Stony Brook.

The Orange secured a 51-point victory over Division II Lincoln in SU’s home-opener earlier last week,. The game, originally scheduled to be played in the Carrier Dome, was moved to the Carmelo K. Anthony Center when droplets of water were spotted on the court.

SU Athletics later announced the water was from condensation, not a leak in the new Carrier Dome roof. The contest was initially changed to a “private scrimmage,” before reverting back to an official game the day after Syracuse’s 90-39 victory.

Undefeated Syracuse begins conference play on Thursday when they travel to Miami.