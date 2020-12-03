Syracuse’s win over Lincoln will count as official game, not scrimmage

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The status of Syracuse’s 90-39 win over Lincoln on Wednesday has been changed from a scrimmage to an official game, Syracuse Athletics announced in a press release.

The Orange’s home-opener was moved from the Carrier Dome to the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center when “a few droplets of water” were spotted on the court by a game official. The game was designated as a private scrimmage in light of the move.

The Carrier Dome’s $118 million renovation project is still in its final stages, which includes spot sealing the roof, SU Athletics said in a release yesterday.

Syracuse Athletics announced that the water on the Dome floor was “the result of condensation, not a leak from the roof.” The review was conducted by outside engineers, and the men’s basketball game against Niagara will be played on Thursday as scheduled.

Syracuse’s women’s basketball team is now 2-0 following the updated status. Freshmen Kamilla Cardoso and Priscilla Williams scored 25 and 24 points in Wednesday’s game, respectively, and the two earned their first career starts for the Orange. Tiana Mangakahia had eight points in her second game back after missing all of last season due to breast cancer.

The Orange return to the Carrier Dome to play Penn State on Sunday, their final nonconference game of the season.

This story will be updated with more reporting.