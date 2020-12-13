Syracuse reportedly adds game against Northeastern on Wednesday

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse has reportedly added a game to its schedule on Wednesday against Northeastern, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. An email sent to Northeastern alumni also reportedly said that the Huskies will travel to the Carrier Dome after their initial game against Bryant was canceled.



Saturday after the Boston College victory, head coach Jim Boeheim said that SU was trying to schedule another game this week to reach the maximum number of games. Syracuse was initially supposed to host a multi-team event with Binghamton and Niagara, Syracuse.com’s Donna Ditota reported, but then the Bearcats paused basketball activities after a Tier I COVID-19 case within the program.

“We’re trying to get another game for next week, if we can, to get up to our limit,” Boeheim said postgame on Saturday.

The Orange last faced Northeastern on Dec. 4, 2018 and defeated the Huskies, 72-49, behind Oshae Brissett’s 21 points and Elijah Hughes’ 17.

When the NCAA released its scheduling guidelines, teams could play at most 25 games plus two in a multiple-team event. After SU’s 26th game against Niagara — at the time labeled as the “final nonconfernece game to announce” — SU Athletics said in a statement to The Daily Orange that the program received an “exemption, related to COVID but one that does not involve anything within our program” to play against Niagara. At the time, a potential multiple-team event involving the Bearcats and Purple Eagles hadn’t been announced.

Advertisement

Back in November, two positive COVID-19 tests within the program, including one from Boehiem, forced Syracuse to pause for 10 days and have one practice day leading up to its season-opener against Bryant. Less than a week later, another positive case from a walk-on forced Buddy Boeheim and four others to miss three of the Orange’s games due to contact tracing. None of the positive cases resulted in the Orange having to cancel a game, though, and their contact tracing technology helped avoid a second pause.







Before adding the game against Northeastern, Syracuse was scheduled to play next on Dec. 19 against Buffalo before playing its second Atlantic Coast game against Notre Dame three days later. In the Orange’s most recent win against the Eagles, Alan Griffin led SU with 22 points while Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III both added 17.