Syracuse overcomes 16-point 2nd half deficit to defeat Buffalo 107-96 in overtime

The comeback, and eventually the takeover, came gradually. Through free throws, a 3-pointer here and there, charges and fouls drawn on drives, Buffalo’s 16-point lead dissipated by the end of regulation. Alan Griffin’s game-saving block off the glass forced overtime, and Syracuse built a 10-point one of its own by the time four minutes of overtime had passed.

And the dagger — the one it seemed UB was poised to hit for so long but eventually the one that Syracuse did — came when Kadary Richmond drove and kicked to Quincy Guerrier in the corner. The sophomore sunk the 3-pointer, and Syracuse extended its lead to a point the Bulls never recovered from.

Nearly two years to the day, the Bulls came into the Carrier Dome and stunned Syracuse for the first time since 1963. On Saturday, they nearly did it again, and with a similar formula. Josh Mballa’s physical presence inside created a problem the Orange couldn’t find a solution for. Then, in the second half, Syracuse did. Four Syracuse players scored 19 or more points, led by Guerrier’s 27 and Griffin’s 24, and Orange recovered from a 16-point second half deficit to secure a 107-96 victory.

Before Syracuse could even earn the chance for an extra five minutes after erasing the deficit, Jayvon Graves raced in transition with a chance to win the game in the final seconds. Syracuse had drawn up a play that involved an entry pass to Marek Dolezaj, but instead involved a Mballa steal that led to an outlet pass.

Graves swung the ball over one Syracuse defender, but back came Griffin — the Illinois transfer tasked with stepping up in the big moments, and the one who delivered in those big ones on Saturday — to swat the ball off the blackboard and toward halfcourt.

It almost gave the Bulls, the mid-major team, the scrappy group of 10 rotation players that played quicker and more physical than Syracuse in nearly every area possible, a second-straight win over Syracuse. The same thing happened on Dec. 29, 2018, when the Bulls outrebounded SU 48-35 and their tight man defense forced Syracuse into 6-for-22 shooting from beyond the arc.

Syracuse had never lost back-to-back nonconference games until it dropped contests against both Old Dominion and Buffalo in 2018. That set it on a path destined for bubble conversations about possible NCAA Tournament berths, one secured when CJ Massinburg grabbed one final rebound and smothered it with both hands in front of Bourama Sidibe. The Bulls left the Carrier Dome with their first win against Syracuse since 1963 and their best start (11-0) since 30 years before that.

Marek Dolezaj finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Syracuse’s narrow overtime victory over Buffalo. Courtesy of Rich Barnes | USA Today Sports

The Bulls, who play at the fifth-fastest rate in the country in terms of average possession length, opened the scoring right away when Jeenathan Williams snuck behind the bottom of Syracuse’s 2-3 zone for a backdoor up-and-under. That became a look, usually a successful one, that the Bulls used often, especially when Mballa subbed off the bench.

With Buddy Boeheim’s 3-pointer arching toward the basket, Jayvon Graves pivoted the other direction and sprinted the court. An outlet pass hit him in stride, and the UB senior finished his dunk. After the ensuing inbounds pass, Kadary Richmond double-dribbled — not while pressed, or facing any sort of pressure — and Syracuse sulked back to its sideline during the next timeout.

The Bulls continued to pound the ball inside to Mballa, though to mixed results. Dolezaj drew two charges on the 6-foot-7 junior, yet he still finished with a career-high 27 points. But Syracuse’s answer to UB’s size leaned up against the Dunn Tire ad sign during warmups, alternating a ball between his left and right hands while wearing a hoodie and olive green sweatpants. Sidibe, out since the five-minute mark of Syracuse’s opener and out for at least another week, couldn’t step in and guard Mballa.

He couldn’t help when Dolezaj picked up his second foul early in the first half. Couldn’t help besides pointing from his chair and hoping someone on the court saw what he did.





The Orange’s 3-pointer drought that started against Northeastern and continued against UB, extending to 23 misses before Guerrier snapped it in the second half. Around that same time, Richmond subbed in for Joe Girard and injected the Syracuse offense with new life. Richmond drove on his man, and continued driving after the initial contact. And after those drives, he found secondary options that UB’s man defense hadn’t covered. That allowed the comeback to start.

A 10-2 run by Syracuse brought the game closer for a bit, mostly initiated by the mid-range success of Buddy. Then, Griffin hit a 3 that led to a timeout. But Mballa was physical in the paint out of under-four timeout, scoring a layup that Dolezaj responded to at the other end.

Griffin sprinted into the paint as Kadary Richmond’s shot started to rim out, tipping in a rebound to put Syracuse up 3, but then Segu connected at the other end, and Richmond dribbled the ball toward Syracuse’s bench and called timeout. That set up the final play, one UB foiled and Griffin saved, and sent the game to overtime.

Once Syracuse forced overtime, though, it gradually wore out the Bulls. Free throw after free throw built the Orange a lead of their own.

Syracuse almost faltered against Northeastern, and again on Saturday. It might happen once more Tuesday against Notre Dame, or a week later against Wake Forest, or at some point much deeper into the ACC schedule.

Or maybe the Orange will keep scraping by, with a slowly improving defense and a late surge of shooting success, like they did once more against the Bulls.