Syracuse blows 2-goal lead, ties Penn State 2-2 after OT

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Lauren Bellefontaine rushed into the Penn State zone with the puck, firing a shot on goal that rebounded to Jessica DiGirolamo early in the first period. DiGirolamo nudged the puck past the goal line, and the Orange celebrated before the referees blew the whistle and nullified the goal. But minutes later, Syracuse would score its first of two goals against the Nittany Lions.

In its fifth game of the season, Syracuse (1-3-1, 1-1-1 College Hockey America) fell victim to fatigue after a strong two-goal first period. Without the help of freshman Rayla Clemons, who left game one of the two-game series against Penn State (3-0-1, 3-0-1 CHA) with an apparent lower-body injury, the Orange fell flat and tied 2-2 following a scoreless overtime period. After notching 20 shots in the first period, Syracuse earned 17 shots combined over the next three periods. Leading 2-0, Syracuse blew their lead, conceding two goals in just over two minutes in the third period.

Syracuse flew into the Penn State zone late in the opening period. Victoria Klimek put the Orange up two after dumping the puck into the Penn State net off a rebound with one minute remaining, but the offense stalled for the remainder of the game.

The Orange looked fatigued from the first shift in the second period. Penn State tightened its passing and began connecting the puck, leading to more shots by the Nittany Lions. Neither Syracuse nor Penn State recorded a goal in the second period. While the score remained 2-0 Syracuse, the momentum of the game shifted toward the Nittany Lions while the Orange hung on a slim lead.

Advertisement

Penn State took a commanding offensive lead. Midway through the third period, they’d outshot the Orange by more than a 10-shot margin. With 11 minutes remaining in regulation, Penn State’s Carrie Byrnes juked out Syracuse goaltender Allison Small in front of the net, pivoted right and sniped the Nittany Lions’ first goal of the game.

Penn State’s momentum increased, but Syracuse looked unfazed, making no significant changes after the Nittany Lion’s goals. Two minutes later, the Nittany Lions produced an unassisted goal to tie the game at two and force 3-on-3 overtime.





Against Colgate in the Orange’s season-opener, Syracuse scored twice early on and later blew its lead, allowing Colgate to charge back and win late in overtime. Against Penn State, the same thing seemed to happen.

In the five-minute, sudden-death overtime, the Nittany Lions outshot Syracuse 8-5. Both teams created scoring changes to no avail. But unlike its game against Colgate, Syracuse hung on for its first tie of regular season play.

The Orange return home to host Penn State for two games next weekend as they search for their first win against the Nittany Lions.