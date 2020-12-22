Attack Stephen Rehfuss enters transfer portal, others may reportedly follow

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

UPDATED: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Syracuse attack Stephen Rehfuss has entered the transfer portal, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Daily Orange on Tuesday.

Other “noteworthy” SU players may follow Rehfuss into the portal, and “players’ consideration is part of an ongoing disciplinary appeals process resulting from an apparent violation of COVID-19 safety protocols,” according to a report from Inside Lacrosse. Rehfuss’ decision to enter the portal is “precautionary,” a source said, and a final decision to transfer could come based on the results of his appeals process.

Rehfuss has spent the previous four seasons with Syracuse after transferring from Holy Cross following his redshirt season. He quickly became an integral part of the Orange’s offense, appearing in all 16 games in 2017 and contributing 25 points. His role expanded, and he’s started every game since.

Advertisement

As a sophomore, he tallied a career-high 20 goals and 28 assists, and that number dropped slightly to 39 points as a junior.

Last season, he operated alongside Chase Scanlan and Griffin Cook as the top three attackmen, serving as the primary facilitator in an offense that averaged 16.6 goals per game — sixth-most in the country. Rehfuss tallied seven assists in a game twice and finished with 18 at the conclusion of No. 1 Syracuse’s shortened, five-game season. He was named an All-American honorable mention.





Less than three months before its season starts, Syracuse now finds itself in a situation where one of its top attackmen, and potentially others according to IL’s report, could no longer be with the program.

This post will be updated with more reporting.