Quincy Guerrier named ACC Player of the Week following 2 Syracuse wins

The Atlantic Coast Conference has named Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier the conference’s Player of the Week after he averaged 22.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in SU’s pair of games last week.

His team-high 27 points and 11 rebounds helped the Orange (6-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) pull off a 16-point comeback against Buffalo on Saturday, defeating the Bulls 107-96 in overtime. Three days prior — in a game where Syracuse struggled immensely on the offensive end — Guerrier had 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lift it past Northeastern.

“He’s stronger than most anybody he’s going to play against, and he’s quick to the ball, he’s got good instincts around the basket,” Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said after the Northeastern game. “I think he’s a much better player than he’s shown so far because he can put it on the floor and go by people and make plays.”

Guerrier’s development as a sophomore was key to SU’s success entering the season. He flashed at times last season as a freshman, serving as the Orange’s sixth man before starting his first game in the Orange’s season-opener against Bryant this season. His offensive rebound after Joe Girard III missed a layup led to the Orange’s first point of the year, and he finished the game with 15 points in 33 minutes.

His improvements since have continued to show. He hit three 3-pointers against Rutgers after only hitting three last season. He has called for the ball on the blocks, posting up on defenders and demanding that Syracuse’s offense, one that’s relied on the long ball, run through his hands.

“Quincy is just playing at a high level, he’s rebounding, he’s active, he can make 3s,” Boeheim said after Syracuse’s win against Niagara on Dec. 3.

It all amounted to his emergence as the primary scorer on the Orange’s roster heading into ACC play. Syracuse’s next game was scheduled for Tuesday against Notre Dame, but it was canceled after multiple Tier-I members of Buffalo’s program tested positive for COVID-19 following Saturday’s game.

Instead, SU’s next scheduled game is Dec. 30 against Wake Forest.