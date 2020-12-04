Opponent preview: What to know about Rider, a team SU hasn’t met since 1950

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse will be without Buddy Boeheim when it plays against Rider on Saturday. The shooting guard is out due to contact tracing after a walk-on player recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Orange have only played Rider once before. Here’s what you need to know about the Broncs, a team KenPom gives a 2% chance at an upset:

All-time series: 1-0, Syracuse

Last time they played: 1950 (Syracuse won 72-54)

Betting odds: N/A

The Rider report:

Rider returns none of its top five scorers from 2019-20, indicating it’s a rebuilding year in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. The team’s leading returning scorer averaged 4.9 points per game last year, and just four players from last season’s roster will suit up Saturday night. The MAAC coaches voted Rider to finish in last place in the preseason poll.

With significant roster turnover, there’s not a lot of film or stats from last year for the Orange to use. But Rider’s impressive rebounding numbers on both ends stands out. The team collected 30.6% of its misses — 93rd-best in the country — and held opponents to a 24% offensive rebounding rate, ranked 29th nationally.

The Broncs have six players 6-foot-7 or taller, so the inside matchup could get interesting, especially as Bourama Sidibe remains out with a torn meniscus. Even in a blowout against Niagara, head coach Jim Boeheim trusted smaller lineups over giving backups Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem real minutes at center.





How Syracuse beats Rider:

Syracuse has only practiced a handful of times in the past three weeks after undergoing a two-week pause due to positive COVID-19 tests, but the team shouldn’t have many issues with Rider. As long as the frontcourt of Marek Dolezaj, Quincy Guerrier and Alan Griffin holds up inside and on the glass, the Orange will be fine in this one.

Stat to know: 9

Rider lost nine players from last year’s squad, and head coach Kevin Baggett will have to find his rotation quickly in the opener against Syracuse. Since he started at Rider in 2012, Baggett’s teams have never finished lower than seventh in the conference.

Player to watch: No. 0 Christian Ings, 6-foot-2 guard, sophomore



In high school, Christian Ings helped lead Neumann-Goretti (PA) to three consecutive state titles. Last year, the then-freshman played in every contest, scoring in double figures six times. He’s more of a slasher than an outside shooter, converting just 31.6% of his triples. Ings is an explosive athlete and is especially effective in transition.