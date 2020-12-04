Maxwell dean among those fired from Pentagon defense board

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Several members of the Pentagon Defense Business Board, including the dean of Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, were fired Friday, according to Politico.

Members of the board — including Dean David Van Slyke — received an email from a White House official indicating their termination, Politico reported. The board’s chair and vice chair were also among the members that were fired. Several loyalists of President Donald Trump will replace the board members, Politico reported.

Van Slyke was first appointed to the board in May, according to an SU News Release. The board, established in 2002, is made up of those who “possess a proven track record of sound judgment and business acumen” in leading large organizations or academic experience, according to the board’s website.

Members of the board typically serve between one and four year and are appointed by the secretary of defense or deputy secretary, according to its website.

It is unclear how many board members were fired. These terminations come less than a month after Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper.